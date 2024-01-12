Bully Ray Names 'Big Men' Who Have Surprised Him The Most As Wrestlers

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has named a WWE star and a TNA star as two big men that have been impressive to his eyes.

Ray, during a recent interaction on "Busted Open," lavished praise on The Viking Raiders' Ivar, as well as TNA star Moose, as two big men who have been superb in recent years.

"The two big men that have impressed me the most probably in the past couple of years are Moose and Ivar." "Ivar is really showing ... that typical burly, big man, old school, barrel-chested, 300-pounder that ... that look, stocky look. His singles career has really flourished. He's probably doing more as a singles wrestler right now on 'Raw' than The Viking Raiders had done together in a while. Ivar has really impressed me."

Ivar has had to embark on a singles career after his tag team partner, Erik, suffered an injury last year. After praising the WWE star, Bully complimented Moose and explained what makes the TNA star special in the ring.

"Moose looks like an athlete. Two totally different body types [comparing Ivar and Moose.] When I first came back to Impact and I was doing something with Moose, I talk very little about things that are going to go out there [in the ring]. I like very spontaneous stuff. But I was enquiring about a certain move with Moose. And Moose said, 'Why don't I just jump straight in the air and do a split and you can catch me in a powerbomb.' And I said, 'What? You can do that?' He answered me like stoic, 'Of course I can do that.'"

Ray then stated that Moose demonstrated the move right then and there, with no stretching, and while wearing his jeans, which amazed him. The Hall of Famer compared the TNA star with the late Mike Awesome, who also had great balance. He added that Moose has untapped potential and that he can flourish even more if he finds the right person to work with.