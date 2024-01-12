Why WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis Says Roman Reigns Needs To Prove His Worth

While it's hard to argue against Roman Reigns as the most successful champion in WWE's modern era, not everyone loves the fact that Reigns has stayed at the top of the company while making increasingly rare appearances on TV. That includes "WWE SmackDown" GM Nick Aldis, who recently booked Reigns in a Fatal Four-Way at WWE Royal Rumble 2024. Making an appearance on "The Bump," Aldis explained the logic behind his decision.

"All three of those men are more than worthy of a title shot," Aldis said. "It seemed to me that Roman was trying to force my hand."

Aldis is referring to events that occurred on last week's "SmackDown," with Reigns interrupting a number-one contenders match between LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles. With the match ending without a winner, Aldis gave each man a chance at winning the title later this month. That clearly angered the champion, with Reigns telling manager Paul Heyman that he needed to "fix" the issue.

"Roman Reigns being agitated is pretty far down in my list of priorities," Aldis continued. "I'm not really sure what he means by 'fix it.' There's no fixing to be done. The way you fix this, Roman, is by proving your worth and emerging victorious at the Royal Rumble."

While Reigns is currently dealing with his next title defense, others are lining up for their opportunity to take a shot at the champion. His opponent from last year's WWE WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes, is still intent on winning the Men's Royal Rumble and forcing a rematch. On the other hand, Reigns' cousin Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has called his shot at the Tribal Chief as well, making it uncertain who will be the one to face Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40 — assuming he walks out of the Royal Rumble victorious, that is.

