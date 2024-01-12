WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Opens Up About Departed Executive Kevin Dunn

After 30 years of working under the umbrella of WWE, Kevin Dunn has now moved on to retirement. His impact, however, remains fresh in the minds of his former colleagues. During a recent episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T opened up about his experience working with Dunn, who was previously appointed as WWE's Executive Producer and Chief of Global Television Distribution. Dunn also served as an executive producer for WWE's flagship show — "WWE Raw" — since the program was birthed on the USA Network in 1993.

"Kevin was always in my corner. I worked with that guy for many many years, and he was always business. He was always stirring about his business. More than anything, he always ran that show very, very professional. He made everybody look good in so many different ways, from the vignettes and stuff that he produced over the years. I just want to say thanks to Kevin Dunn for all the years of excellence. I had a chance to work with him, and I only have one regret. Almost 20 years ago, 2005, when I opened up my wrestling school [Reality of Wrestling], Kevin Dunn and the crew came down to check it out. He told me, 'Book, if you get the thing big enough, we'll buy it.' Damn it, it's big enough now," Booker joked. "But no [seriously], I just want to thank Kevin Dunn for all the hard work."

Following Dunn's recent departure, WWE revealed that they had brought aboard a new member to the production department – sports media veteran Lee Fitting. With more than two decades of production experience in companies such as ESPN, Fitting was named as WWE's new Head of Media and Production.

