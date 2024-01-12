Dax Harwood Offers His Take On Dynamic Between AEW's Tony Khan & Eric Bischoff

Tony Khan and Eric Bischoff got into a heated social media back-and-forth recently after the AEW CEO commented on the recent booking of WWE's Jinder Mahal. FTR's Dax Harwood notably chimed in, and during a recent interview with Jeff Snyder alongside Cash Wheeler, the two discussed the controversy.

When it came to the reason why Bischoff gets into spats with Khan, Wheeler speculated it could all be due to spite and bad blood. "I think he's really mad that Tony wouldn't give him a job the few times he was there to collect a paycheck." Additionally, Harwood noted how many podcasters have seemingly turned on Khan after being refused a job in AEW. "There's one or two that wouldn't, but I know there's quite a few that glowingly talked about AEW initially, and when Tony didn't give them a job, now all of a sudden they're talking crap about it?"

Harwood continued, pointing to Bischoff's onscreen challenge to Vince McMahon during the "war" between WWE and WCW. "He went on national television and asked for a professional wrestling match with Vince McMahon at his pay-per-view. It's the whole 'calling the kettle black.' thing." Harwood then suggested that Bischoff is simply stirring up trouble for the views. "That's all he's doing, he's doing it for clicks, he's doing it for views. Additionally, Harwood clarified FTR requested their release from WWE long before AEW was launched. "It was January 2019 that we asked for our release initially. We were told we would get it, we were told we wouldn't get it, then we didn't get it for a year and a half." He then boldly claimed that veterans with podcasts like Bischoff actually make a living off burying Khan and AEW, and that AEW essentially keeps these podcasts in business.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Jeff Snyder and provide Wrestling Inc. with a h/t for the transcription.