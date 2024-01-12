Report: WWE Working On Bray Wyatt-Related Project

Earlier this week, PWI Elite reported that Bo Dallas was still under contract with WWE, despite not appearing on television (as Uncle Howdy) since early 2023. Now, the outlet says that Dallas is also involved in an ongoing project related to his brother Windham Rotunda, known to WWE fans as Bray Wyatt, who unexpectedly died at the age of 36 last August.

Materials for this project, which is being coordinated by WWE, have been gathered over the last week. While it is unknown as to where this Bray Wyatt-related project will air, it is noted that Bo Dallas sat down with the WWE production team to record an interview for the program. Filming for this production reportedly took place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania this week — the same city in which Callosum Studio is located. Callosum Studio, a makeup effects company, has worked with WWE on several occasions, supplying them with custom masks and other props made for television. Jason Baker of Callosum is recognized as the creator of Wyatt's signature Fiend mask.

In the wake of Wyatt's death, WWE donated all the net proceeds of Wyatt's merchandise sales — including shirts, replica masks, and plaques — to his wife, JoJo Offerman, and their children. Wyatt's father, WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda, later revealed that the company also set Wyatt up on a legends contract in which all the proceeds will be specifically forwarded to Wyatt's children.