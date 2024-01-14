Bayley Snaps Back At Recent Comments By WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis
While most WWE Superstars will only feud with other in-ring talent, Bayley is known to pick fights with just about anybody with a name and a voice on WWE programming. Michael Cole is probably the most well-known target of Bayley's bullying. Based on a recent episode of "Gabby AF," however, Cole might find himself in the company of Nick Aldis, as Bayley shot back at Aldis' recent comments about her.
On the latest edition of "The Bump," Aldis expressed concern over Bayley's dishonesty about the internal dynamic of her stable, Damage CTRL. Notably, he claimed that Bayley's confident front does not reflect "what's really going on on the inside."
"Is he trying to be my therapist, Nick Aldis?" Bayley scoffed. "Look, what you see is what you get with Bayley, OK? That's it."
"Everybody had these weird speculations when I was teaming with Sasha Banks, and everyone's like, 'You better watch your back. You better watch your back,' but like ... you guys see what you see on TV, alright?" Bayley added.
Bayley has a history of tumultuous alliances. Before she formed Damage CTRL, she was best known for aligning herself with Sasha Banks, who is currently performing as Mercedes Moné. At one point, Bayley and Banks collectively held the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, the "Raw" Women's Championship, and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Their dominant alliance ultimately imploded after Bayley turned on Banks following a loss to Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for their recently-lost tag team titles. Their feud culminated at Hell in a Cell in 2021, where Banks defeated Bayley for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship.
Damage CTRL may see a Bayley and Banks-style implosion
There is concern that Damage CTRL is on-track to collapse, just as Bayley and Bank's former partnership did. Bayley went on the defensive, and pulled back the curtain to list examples of how she leads Damage CTRL.
"They don't know how we are in the backstage area. They don't know that, like, we eat lunch and catering together every day," Bayley explained. "They don't know that I carry their bags and give them rides wherever they want. They appreciate those things, alright? It's fine. And I'm still their leader — you heard on 'SmackDown,' they call me their leader. So we're in good hands."
Bayley refocused herself onto Aldis, and began to criticize Aldis for his overall inexperience with the general manager position, and the social environment of the "SmackDown" locker room. "The Role Model" even used Aldis' marriage to former WWE talent and industry icon Mickie James as fuel for her tirade.
"[Nick Aldis is] new to the game. He's new on this show. Get out of here," Bayley retorted. "Yeah, better make sure that I don't go tell his wife on him!"
Bayley is currently slated to compete in the 2024 women's Royal Rumble match. Bayley has claimed several times that if she were to win, she will set her sights on Rhea Ripley and the WWE Women's World Championship, and not on her stablemate IYO SKY and the WWE Women's Championship.