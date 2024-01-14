Bayley Snaps Back At Recent Comments By WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis

While most WWE Superstars will only feud with other in-ring talent, Bayley is known to pick fights with just about anybody with a name and a voice on WWE programming. Michael Cole is probably the most well-known target of Bayley's bullying. Based on a recent episode of "Gabby AF," however, Cole might find himself in the company of Nick Aldis, as Bayley shot back at Aldis' recent comments about her.

On the latest edition of "The Bump," Aldis expressed concern over Bayley's dishonesty about the internal dynamic of her stable, Damage CTRL. Notably, he claimed that Bayley's confident front does not reflect "what's really going on on the inside."

"Is he trying to be my therapist, Nick Aldis?" Bayley scoffed. "Look, what you see is what you get with Bayley, OK? That's it."

"Everybody had these weird speculations when I was teaming with Sasha Banks, and everyone's like, 'You better watch your back. You better watch your back,' but like ... you guys see what you see on TV, alright?" Bayley added.

Bayley has a history of tumultuous alliances. Before she formed Damage CTRL, she was best known for aligning herself with Sasha Banks, who is currently performing as Mercedes Moné. At one point, Bayley and Banks collectively held the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, the "Raw" Women's Championship, and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Their dominant alliance ultimately imploded after Bayley turned on Banks following a loss to Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for their recently-lost tag team titles. Their feud culminated at Hell in a Cell in 2021, where Banks defeated Bayley for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship.