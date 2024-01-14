2 Top Stars Are Reportedly Set To Return To WWE

Two WWE stars are set to return to WWE TV soon. According to Fightful Select, which confirmed a Wrestling Observer Newsletter report, both Sheamus and Xavier Woods' returns have been discussed behind the scenes. There is currently no word on whether either star is set to make a return before or during the Royal Rumble, which is set to take place on January 28 from Tropicana Field in Tampa/St. Petersburg.

"WWE SmackDown" star Sheamus has been out of action since August with a shoulder injury, though his injury has never been addressed by the company. He faced Edge (who now goes by his real name, Adam Copeland, in AEW) in his final WWE match before leaving for AEW. Dave Meltzer recently reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Sheamus is expected back within the next few weeks. His contract is set to expire in 2024, but WWE could choose to add time to Sheamus' deal due to time missed because of his injury. That said, Sheamus also discussed his two remaining career goals lately, suggesting that he is keen to remain in the company.

Woods, who appears on "WWE Raw" alongside New Day partner Kofi Kingston, has been off TV in recent weeks due to an undisclosed injury. He was taken off the road because he was banged up and needed time to heal. Furthermore, the New Day member was reportedly in Birmingham, Alabama, where the Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center is located, a few weeks ago.