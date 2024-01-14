Bayley Has Thoughts On Potential Surprise Entrants In WWE Royal Rumble 2024

On January 27, 30 women will compete in the 2024 WWE Women's Royal Rumble match, where the winner will secure themselves a title shot of their choosing at WrestleMania 40. As of now, only four women, including former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Bayley, have been announced for this match. With the field still wide open, Bayley revealed some names she'd like to see emerge as potential surprise entrants.

"I have declared myself and I declared myself the winner already, so be ready for that. So whoever wants to do a surprise entrance, just get ready to get thrown out by me," Bayley told "Gabby AF." "Mickie James is always awesome. I would love to see her again. Her music hits hard. Trish [Stratus] and Lita are always so fun to get those reactions. Although they were just around not too long ago, [they] still [get] good reactions. In one of the interviews I just had, they brought up AJ Lee since CM Punk is here. I wouldn't mind that. I might actually let her throw me over the top rope if she came back. That's how much I respect her."

When asked about the possibility of Trinity (aka Naomi) returning to WWE to compete in the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble, Bayley noted that she'd thoroughly enjoy watching Trinity compete there. Given that Trinity previously eliminated her in another battle royal-type match, though, Bayley plans to distance herself from Trinity in order to prevent herself from being eliminated again.

Following Bayley's Royal Rumble declaration in mid-December, the likes of the Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, and Becky Lynch later confirmed their participation in the respective match as well.

