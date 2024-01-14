Jade Cargill Requested To Work With This WWE Star

While WWE fans have yet to see Jade Cargill make her in-ring debut with the company, the former AEW star is hard at work regarding training. Cargill requested to train with Natalya and worked with her and her husband, TJ Wilson, in the couple's "Dungeon" in Tampa, Florida. Natalya and Wilson recently spoke with TMZ Sports about Cargill and how things came to be.

"I think with Jade, she said, 'Hey, I'd love to come and work with you, and I was like, 'Oh my god, I would love that,'" Natalya said. "And so when she came to the Dungeon... To me, I absolutely love working with new women that come into WWE. It makes me so excited. And I love her enthusiasm. I love how excited she is about jumping into this. I know she's gone through a lot because her mom had just passed away recently, so it was a very hard time for her in her life. But, to be able to give someone that diversion... In the near two decades of being with WWE, both of us, 'Here, let's all work together.' I do believe that we all get stronger together, and I'm also excited about working with her in WWE."

Cargill left AEW for WWE in September 2023. Her final match took place on the September 9 edition of "AEW Collision," where she lost a TBS Championship match against then-champion Kris Statlander. The star has appeared across all three of WWE's brands but has not yet been announced for one exclusively. During the Survivor Series: War Games press conference, Paul "Triple H" Levesque confirmed he wanted to ensure Cargill was ready before she debuted in the ring.

Cargill had an impressive run in AEW with the TBS Championship for a record-setting 508 days. In addition to her time training in the Dungeon, Cargill has been putting in the work at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.