Matt Riddle Names His Favorite Match Of WWE Run

Former WWE star Matt Riddle has named a tag team match as his most favorite one during his run in WWE.

Riddle, during his appearance on "Signed By Superstars," was asked about his favorite match in his stint with WWE. The former United States Champion stated that he has a few favorites, but the one that stands out is his tag team championship win with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 38.

"Favorite match ... there are a couple of favorites, but I'd say my favorite memory, favorite match has to be with me and Randy defended the tag team championships at WrestleMania and I hit that sweet Springboard RKO off the top and then Randy finished the match by hitting the RKO on Gable, and getting the 1-2-3. It was a magical night."

Riddle revealed that the celebrations following their win moved to Orton's bus, where they watched the rest of the show. "Then me and Randy hung out on his bus and watched the rest of the show," said the former WWE star. "It was sweet."

The aforementioned match at "The Show of Shows" featured RKBro, the team of Orton and Riddle, Chad Gable and Otis of Alpha Academy, and The Street Profits' Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. The high-flying, quick-paced match opened day 2 of WrestleMania 38, where RKBro won and retained their "WWE Raw" tag team titles.

The duo began their reign a month before WrestleMania 38 after defeating Alpha Academy, and held the titles for just over two months before they lost the Winner Takes All match against The Usos on "WWE SmackDown." The "Raw" tag team title was the last championship that Riddle held in WWE before he was let go by the promotion in September 2023.