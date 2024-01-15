Video: AEW Star CJ Perry Provides Health Update Following MRSA Infection

CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE, has been dealing with an MRSA infection in her finger since last month. She revealed last week that she was headed back to the hospital after experiencing complications. Perry went under the knife in December after the infection spread up her arm. Over the weekend, Perry provided an update about her infected finger on social media.

What's up @X ?!? Update on Mersa & surgery!

"I had a relapse with [my] MRSA infection because, um, the antibiotics stopped working," Perry said. "I had to be rushed to the hospital ... They basically dug scabs, and flesh, and pus, and skin, and everything out the last couple of days to the point that the doctor's like, 'I need blood!' I'm like, 'Oh my god.' She's like, 'I don't see blood.' ... So she put an IV in my hand with a really long needle, and she said, 'It's gonna feel like fire.' And literally, fire. [I] felt [a] stinging sensation go up my arm. It lasted for about five minutes, and then it went numb. But that's good news. She said it was good news that it was that. Then she dug more and started to see blood."

Perry went on to say that moving forward, she has to regularly clean out the dressing on her wound as well as visit her surgeon almost every day so her infected finger can be evaluated. Perry is also taking antibiotics that now appear to be working for her. She said she would keep everyone updated on her progress in the coming days.

Perry is currently contracted to AEW. The former "Total Divas" star had been working an on-screen storyline involving Andrade El Idolo — who has since left Tony Khan's promotion — and her real-life husband Miro before her finger got infected. It's unclear how long this latest setback will keep Perry off television.