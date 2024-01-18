WWE Alum Dylan Postl, Aka Hornswoggle, Details Rejected Pitch Or Celebrity Match

Beloved WWE alum Hornswoggle, whose real name is Dylan Postl, worked through many different types of matches and angles, from being Vince McMahon's illegitimate son to the "Wee L C" match at Extreme Rules in 2014. There's one match, however, that Postl wishes the company, as well as Hollywood, could have made happen.

Postl recently appeared on "The A2K Wrestling Show" and talked about working with Wee Man of "Jackass" fame at WrestleMania 38. He mentioned being just as surprised as everyone else by the match at "The Show of Shows," admitting that Wee Man was a childhood hero. While WrestleMania wasn't on the cards, he revealed that there was one opportunity for them to work together.

"There was a pitch ... SummerSlam, I believe it would have been ... must have been '07. But there was a pitch because 'Jackass' was going to like invade SummerSlam that year. So there was going to be a big six or eight-man tag," Postl said. "There was going to be a bunch of stuff with the 'Jackass' guys and SummerSlam. So I pitched, I heard about this and I was like, 'Oh, man, this is my in.' I remember going to Vince [McMahon] and pitching a boxing match with me and Wee Man. And the next week, I saw it on the potential pay-per-view lineup, and Wee Man versus Hornswoggle boxing match was on there. And I was like, 'Holy s**t, it's happening. It's happening.' And then they weren't part of it anymore and it didn't happen."

Postl lauded WrestleMania 38, commending Bad Bunny, Pat McAfee, and Johnny Knoxville for delivering the most impressive celebrity performance in WWE history. "All three of them knocked it out of the park. It's just crazy. And now Logan Paul. It's just insane how good they all are doing," said.