Samoa Joe Previews Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Title Match Against Hook

Tomorrow night on "AEW Dynamite," Samoa Joe will make his first defense of the AEW World Championship since winning the title at AEW Worlds End last month. His opponent? The young Hook, whose father is former ECW star and AEW commentator Taz. Speaking to Sports Illustrated ahead of the bout, Joe provided a preview of what fans can expect to see tomorrow night.

"This typifies what I want to see during my reign," Joe said. "I want these first-time matchups with something at stake. Hook is quite the dynamic little athlete, and he's been doing his best to make his case. His record speaks for itself, and we're going to find out if he's the truth or not."

Since making his debut in late 2021, Hook has wrestled 29 singles matches, walking away from each one with a victory. According to Joe, that's appropriate, because he sees himself as the equal of about 29 normal men. Joe also provided his thoughts on Taz, as the two came up in the same era but in vastly different parts of the country.

"I had very limited exposure to him on the West Coast, but when I did see him, it was almost like I felt a kinship," Joe continued. "That no-nonsense attitude, destroy-at-all-costs, that's who he was. That's who I am. Now it's exemplified in an athlete like Hook, so let's get in the ring and go."

Tomorrow's bout is undoubtedly the biggest match of Hook's career thus far, and as the first title defense for Joe, it's a big deal for him as well. However, the champion already has other challengers waiting in the wings. Assuming he defeats Hook, Joe may have to contend with "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland, who both have made it clear they want a shot at the AEW World Championship.

