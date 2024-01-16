Video: Cody Rhodes & Bianca Belair Share WWE's Impact In The Community

With WWE Royal Rumble now only a few weeks away, both Bianca Belair and Cody Rhodes are gearing up for their respective Rumble matches, hoping to join Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Steve Austin, Triple H, Randy Orton, and John Cena as one of only eight wrestlers to win the Rumble at least twice. But before that, Rhodes and Belair took some time to deliver an important message about WWE's community outreach, with a little help from the children.

In a video released on social media and WWE's website, Rhodes and Belair sat down for their "annual performance review" at WWE headquarters, which was conducted by a group of four kids. Rhodes and Belair took the opportunity to show off WWE's impact on the community, showing clips of their partnerships with Make-A-Wish, Special Olympics, the National Medal of Honor Museum, and other programs.

Rhodes also took the opportunity to announce a slight change with WWE's outreach program, revealing it would be changing its name from WWE Community to WWE Impact. Rhodes also noted that, along with this change, WWE would look to strengthen its Community Champions Initiative, which would see WWE "providing funding and opportunities for nonprofits all around the world," something Rhodes referred to as "the WWE way."

While the video was largely about serious matters, there were moments of levity as well, most noticeably when Rhodes pulled out all the awards WWE had won for their community service. One of the young kids then asked if that made Rhodes a champion, leading to a flummoxed Rhodes explaining he was still on the path towards that. Another child chimed in with a "maybe one day kid" regarding Rhodes winning a title, leaving Rhodes at a further loss of words.