Bully Ray Weighs In On AEW Star Deonna Purrazzo's Message To Body-Shamers

It should've been a monumental weekend for Deonna Purrazzo, as she made her official AEW in-ring debut on "Collision," defeating Red Velvet in singles action. Instead, the match has since been overshadowed by several fans taking to social media to body-shame Purrazzo, who would comment on the unfortunate situation while receiving plenty of support from the wrestling community at large.

Today, Purrazzo continued to receive said support from Bully Ray, her former co-worker from Impact Wrestling. On the latest episode of "Busted Open Radio," Bully offered up words of encouragement for Purrazzo and didn't mince words when describing how he felt about the fans who attempted to body-shame Purrazzo.

"To me, they're all a certain type of human being," Bully said. "And I just...I saw so much of it. I'm happy that Deonna took to social media and said 'I've seen it all, and you can kiss my FAT ass...' Deonna is one of my favorite people that we've ever had on this show, because of how she's matured in the wrestling business, how honest she has been. And Deonna, I can tell you, is an emotional girl, and it has to be brutal for her to have to read all of this negativity...for what reason?

"It takes all shapes and sizes in our industry. All I want to see is a great entertainer, a great wrestler. Make me laugh, make me cry. I don't care what you look like. And in my opinion, Deonna looks great...I love what she's done, I love what she did in TNA, [and] I look forward to what she's going to do in AEW. So keep your chin up, keep your head up Deonna, you're going to be fine."

