Booker T Calls Former WWE Star 'The Shawn Michaels Of His Era'

No matter where his position lay on the card, Dolph Ziggler prided himself on performing at the highest level, or, in his words, "stealing the show." And while he may no longer be affiliated with WWE, Ziggler's efforts have not gone unnoticed, with some pundits previously labeling him as a generational talent. For WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Ziggler is reminiscent of another former world champion — "The Showstopper" Shawn Michaels.

"Dolph Ziggler, this guy could work. He's preserved himself very, very well. He still looks good. He still can go out there and work with the best of them," Booker said on "The Hall of Fame" podcast. "I always felt like there was still so much more left in Dolph Ziggler. And Dolph Ziggler wasn't one of those guys that was crying because he wasn't working on 'Raw' this week, working on 'SmackDown' this week, or anything like that ... When Dolph Ziggler was having his run [in WWE], Dolph Ziggler always had a championship around his waist. He always was the guy that was going to go out there and steal [the show]. He was the Shawn Michaels of his era. So I think his run, he did everything he possibly could do, but more importantly, he preserved himself for when that WWE run was over with."

Following his near 20-year tenure with WWE, Ziggler, who is now wrestling under his real name of Nic Nemeth, has recently found himself back in the headlines as he makes moves with NJPW, GCW, and TNA Wrestling. Over the weekend, Ziggler made his debut for TNA Wrestling at the Hard To Kill event, where he confronted the newly crowned TNA World Champion Moose.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.