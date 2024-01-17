WWE's Lexis King Shares His Takeaways On The NXT Breakout Tournament

Reflecting on his favorite matches so far in the short time he's been on "WWE NXT," Lexis King pointed straight to his matches in the "NXT" Breakout Tournament as at or near the top of the list since his debut on the first of two "Halloween Havoc" episodes in late October. Appearing on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," King spoke fondly of his matches in the tournament and is grateful to WWE for showing enough trust in him to face two very different superstars in terms of their level of experience: Dion Lennox and Riley Osborne.

"To go out there in Round 1 with [Lennox]," King said, "Just an incredible monster powerhouse of energy, in his first TV match was really big for me — to sort of break in a young new talent with a ton of potential. And then on the flip side of that coin, I go out there with a guy with tons of experience [in Osborne]."

King came up short against Osborne, who would go on to lose in the final to Oba Femi, now the "NXT" North American Champion after cashing in his guaranteed title shot. Results aside, it was the experience and the confidence instilled in him, pitted against those two competitors, that was most important to King.

"Having the confidence to go with a guy [already at] a high level," he explained, "but then having the confidence to elevate someone else still learning and to make it easy for them, I feel like I'm becoming such a well-rounded performer."