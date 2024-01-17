Eric Bischoff Reacts To Nic Nemeth, Formerly WWE's Dolph Ziggler, Joining TNA

Following his surprise appearance at TNA Hard to Kill, Nic Nemeth has the wrestling world abuzz wondering what he can do outside the WWE bubble. Include Eric Bischoff among those interested to see what the former Dolph Ziggler can bring to a recently re-branded TNA. On "83 Weeks," Bischoff was asked by co-host Conrad Thompson for his thoughts on Nemeth's debut, which came just over a week after he made his presence felt at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18.

"I was excited about it!" Bischoff proclaimed. "I'm here for it. Anybody that's listened to this podcast over the last five and a half years absolutely knows that I'm a big former Dolph Ziggler fan." Bischoff, who has been critical of AEW's Tony Khan, in particular, for hyping up debuts that ultimately underdeliver, specifically praised TNA for the manner in which Nemeth made his initial appearance at Hard to Kill. "I love the way they brought him in," he explained. "It was surprise, no buzz, no chatter. Overdeliver a big name."

Nemeth shocked the audience at Hard to Kill, hitting the ring after Moose captured the TNA World Championship from Alex Shelley. As the new champion soaked in the win while his buddies from The System, Eddie and Alisha Edwards, Brian Myers, and a returning DeAngelo Williams looked on from the ramp, unrecognized theme music hit before Nemeth emerged just behind Moose, hitting a Superkick and a Zig Zag before retreating through the crowd.