Eric Bischoff Reacts To Nic Nemeth, Formerly WWE's Dolph Ziggler, Joining TNA
Following his surprise appearance at TNA Hard to Kill, Nic Nemeth has the wrestling world abuzz wondering what he can do outside the WWE bubble. Include Eric Bischoff among those interested to see what the former Dolph Ziggler can bring to a recently re-branded TNA. On "83 Weeks," Bischoff was asked by co-host Conrad Thompson for his thoughts on Nemeth's debut, which came just over a week after he made his presence felt at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18.
"I was excited about it!" Bischoff proclaimed. "I'm here for it. Anybody that's listened to this podcast over the last five and a half years absolutely knows that I'm a big former Dolph Ziggler fan." Bischoff, who has been critical of AEW's Tony Khan, in particular, for hyping up debuts that ultimately underdeliver, specifically praised TNA for the manner in which Nemeth made his initial appearance at Hard to Kill. "I love the way they brought him in," he explained. "It was surprise, no buzz, no chatter. Overdeliver a big name."
Nemeth shocked the audience at Hard to Kill, hitting the ring after Moose captured the TNA World Championship from Alex Shelley. As the new champion soaked in the win while his buddies from The System, Eddie and Alisha Edwards, Brian Myers, and a returning DeAngelo Williams looked on from the ramp, unrecognized theme music hit before Nemeth emerged just behind Moose, hitting a Superkick and a Zig Zag before retreating through the crowd.
Interest in the new TNA era
Aside from Nemeth's debut, and those of AJ Francis (formerly Top Dolla) and Ash by Elegance (formerly Dana Brooke), TNA also rebranded, going back to its roots pre-Impact Wrestling, with Hard to Kill representing the first show under the TNA moniker since 2017. This capped a series of bold moves that have captured the attention of wrestling fans across the board, including Bischoff.
"It seems like TNA is kind of making a commitment," said Bischoff. "[Rebranding] was a move. It was a step. So let's see where that step takes them." If Hard to Kill was a first step, by most accounts, it was a positive one. Of course, to gain momentum, TNA will have to capitalize on it moving forward, building off the buzz generated by the recent debuts and repackaged presentation. But to Bischoff, the addition of Nemeth above all others has tremendous potential and the promotion has his attention, at least in the short term.
"To bring in [Nemeth], how much television time has he had over the last ten years?" he asked rhetorically. "If you look at him like a credit card, he's got a huge limit on him that's available to TNA. So, a lot of good moves there. Maybe there's a refocus and more energy there and I'm gonna be tuning in as a result."
