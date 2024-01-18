Eric Bischoff Weighs In On AEW Star Jack Perry's Return To Wrestling With NJPW Debut

Jack Perry recently made his first wrestling appearance since AEW's All In, but rather than turning up at an AEW show, he surprised people by appearing at NJPW Battle in the Valley. Perry, who had been serving a suspension following his physical altercation with CM Punk, attacked Shota Umino, and Eric Bischoff believes it was probably a smart idea for his first appearance to not be in AEW.

"Jack Perry didn't come out on a good end of all that controversy, partly because of the involvement of CM Punk, and CM Punk has got a very strong and vocal fanbase," he said on "83 Weeks." "My guess is any other decision, if they would've brought him back on Dynamite, no matter how they'd have repackaged him it would have not been met well." At this point, Perry's future with AEW remains up in the air, with fans being none the wiser as to when he might turn up again. Perry leaned into the suspension as part of his new character by having the word 'scapegoat' written on an armband, while he also ripped up his AEW contract in the ring.

"I guess if they're bringing him back as a heel perhaps that would have worked in your favor, but I think at this point it was probably a good idea," Bischoff said. "I'm not so sure leaning into the backstage internet drama is the best way to launch your act one, but it's not the worst thing either so let's just see what happens."

