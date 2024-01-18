Eric Bischoff Responds To AEW Star Dax Harwood's Comments

Earlier this month, former WCW executive Eric Bischoff found himself in a social media spat with AEW CEO Tony Khan, briefly capturing the attention of a small segment of the internet. Following the online fracas, AEW star Dax Harwood shared his take on the situation: that Bischoff was simply mad Khan never offered him a job in AEW. Speaking on a recent episode of "83 Weeks," Bischoff provided his response.

"Either my skin has gotten so thick that I don't react to things the way I used to, or maybe you just get wiser with age and having kind of been there when I was younger," Bischoff said. "I kind of get it. Where is Dax in his career? He's gotta say these things. He's out there promoting his company."

Bischoff believes it's undeniable that Khan "made a jackass of himself" with the social media exchange, and feels that Harwood has no other choice but to stand by his boss. Though he claimed it was not a shot at Harwood, Bischoff questioned what else FTR would be doing if they weren't signed to AEW before acknowledging he had no information whatsoever on the tag team's relationship with WWE.

"Maybe there's a chance he could go back, but I think those odds are remote at this point," Bischoff continued. "Tony Khan [has] put a lot of money in a lot of talents' pockets. ... I'm happy for them, just like I'm happy for somebody that wins the lottery. I don't want to see anybody not get what they can get out there on the marketplace."

However, Bischoff then stated that talent getting paid strong wages isn't always the best business decision. Additionally, the former WWE producer said that AEW is a net negative for the industry as a whole, as they make wrestling look worse to advertisers.

