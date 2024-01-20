Former Dana Brooke Explains Feeling 'Freedom' From WWE Release

Ash By Elegance, FKA Dana Brooke in WWE, recently debuted on TNA Wrestling and became the newest addition to the roster, and she has recalled how she felt after hearing about her WWE release. The former multi-time 24/7 Champion reflected on what led up to her release from WWE while appearing on "Busted Open Radio."

"I will never forget. It was Thursday that I received the phone call and previously, from I'd say that Monday or Tuesday, I had gotten a call that I was going to be booked for a pay-per-view for 'NXT,'" Ash said.

Although she was a little confused by her release -– which occurred in late September of last year -– she had a change in attitude once the initial shock of the news settled down. "It's fine because I felt a sigh of relief and freedom. Like, I can't describe this feeling of a weight lifted off of my shoulders, of like 'Wow, I can control my own destiny.'"

She admitted that she had a feeling that her release was coming, explaining that her appearances in "NXT" up until then helped both her and the younger talent.

"I felt that was my place to help these women and help them move forward while rebranding myself which I was completely fine doing," she said. "But on the flip side of it, I'm like, 'Man, I've been here for ten years, eleven years and I'm never going to feel like I am that girl."

Ash knew that TNA was the right place for her after conversations with Tommy Dreamer and Gail Kim. As she looked ahead to the future, she named TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace as someone she wants to face.

