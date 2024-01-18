WWE NXT Ratings Report: 1/16/24

This week's "WWE NXT" featured relative newcomer Oba Femi discussing his recent "NXT" North American Championship victory, Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley continuing their unexpected tag team run, and Roxanne Perez winning a battle royale to become the number-one contender to the "NXT" Women's Championship. How did the show fare in the ratings? In short, it was slightly disappointing, as it underperformed compared to last week's "NXT" ratings.

According to a new report from Wrestlenomics, this week's "NXT" brought in 683,000 total viewers on average, with a P18-49 rating of 0.19. That's a 5% drop in total viewership compared to the week before and a 10% drop in the 18-49 demographic.

There is some good news regarding the current state of "NXT" ratings, however. Overall viewership is up 15% compared to this time last year, and the show has seen a 55% increase in the 18-49 demo, all while total cable subscriptions continue to drop.

As for this week's "NXT" quarter-hours, the highest viewership levels occurred between 8:30 and 8:45 p.m. That part of the show included three different backstage segments, as well as Valkyria and Paxley facing Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice. The various backstage segments in that quarter-hour included Dijak, Eddy Thorpe, Trey Bearhill, Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, Ilja Dragunov, and Arianna Grace.

In terms of views on YouTube, the clip featuring Dragon Lee confronting Femi has garnered the most views so far with 147,000 views as of this writing. Behind that is the clip of Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin attempting to come up with a name for their tag team, followed by Dragunov's confrontation with Hayes and Williams.