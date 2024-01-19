5 Hot Takes From The Week In Wrestling (1/18/2024)

You are never going to mistake me for a Young Bucks fan. In fact, my previous coverage of NJPW — often fueled by Red Bull and bits — led to me being blocked by the tandem on Twitter before AEW was even a thing. However, I've always understood the appeal. The Young Bucks might legitimately be as good as everyone says they are, and on paper, the team sounds like perfect opponents for Sting's retirement match. EVPs, one of the most decorated and celebrated tag teams in the company, the colorful, tassel-wearing, Too-Sweeting version of The Young Bucks, going up against the drab and dour goth duo of Darby Allin and Sting. Unfortunately, that's not what we're getting.

Instead, The Young Bucks showed up in the same black-and-white color scheme as Sting and Darby, sporting very serious expressions and very silly mustaches. Sting and Darby aren't getting the classic Young Bucks, they're getting a cranky, untested heel persona from the two brothers. Their recent interview on "Dynamite" was awkwardly scripted and never seemed to find a groove, with The Bucks hemming and hawing through inside baseball nonsense and hollow misogyny that had nothing to do with Sting.

I can't help but wonder if this would work better if all of this descent into egomaniacal madness happened after Sting's retirement. The Bucks could've come back, given Sting one last match in the tassels, and then, as the match goes on, get more and more aggressive. If Sting's retirement is supposed to be part of a storyline, then let it be The Bucks going "too far" to retire "The Icon" and let the spiral into cranky, mustachioed villainy come from a more natural place than "We are mad about CM Punk, and the internet, and the news media, and the fact that nobody likes us, and we're taking it out on Sting." The Bucks are too quick to cave to the court of public opinion, turning heel off-camera like cowards, robbing fans of an actual inciting incident that would give them reason to boo them in the first place.

The path to being a believable heel is a long road, a long and narrow way, and there's something about this heel turn that feels like a shortcut.

