AEW Star Deonna Purrazzo Discusses The Beginnings Of Her Journey In Pro Wrestling

If not for stumbling upon her twin brother watching wrestling when she was nine years old, AEW star Deonna Purrazzo may have never turned into "The Virtuosa" we see today on AEW television.

While appearing on "Talk Is Jericho," Purrazzo detailed the very moment that wrestling became her obsession, and though her brother became something of a wrestling casualty, her path was laid out for her right then and there.

Upon observing what she was pretty sure was Jericho hitting someone over the head with a chair, Purrazzo was curious about the world of pro wrestling. "What is going on? What is this world? I need to know everything about this," said the former TNA star. "My brother says I ruined wrestling for him because I then became obsessed. I saw the women do it and [thought], 'If I learned how to do that, I think that I could be good [one day] and then I just never grew out of that.'"

Wanting to learn and getting the opportunity to do so are two very different realities. Though Purrazzo found a wrestling school that accepted students at 16 within driving distance from her New Jersey home, she couldn't get her parents on board at that time. With a little patience, however, they encouraged her to stick with it.

"When you're 18, if this is still what you want to do and you can figure out a way for you to do it, then by all means, do that then," she recalls them telling her.