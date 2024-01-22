Mace Opens Up On Backstage Reaction To Vince McMahon's 2022 WWE Retirement

Mason Madden, formerly known as Mace in WWE, has remembered the chaos that ensued behind the scenes after it was announced that Vince McMahon was going to retire in 2022.

The former WWE star, who was a part of the Maximum Male Models stable alongside Mansoor, LA Knight, and Maxxine Dupri was a recent guest on "WrestlingNewsCo," where he discussed about McMahon's retirement following accusations of harassment and abuse levied against the former WWE Chairman. Mace recalled the day McMahon retired being the same day Maxxine Dupri would debut on "WWE SmackDown."

"That was Sydney, Maxxine Dupri's, first day on the job. Her first day on the job, we get there, where she's nervous. She was supposed to have an in-ring promo and we're just like ... she's with us the whole time because she doesn't know anybody. She's brand new like, '[we tell her] don't worry just stick by us everything's going to be fine,'" said Mace.

He stated that there was confusion behind the scenes as to what would happen following McMahon's retirement and recalled the show being rewritten in quick time.

"We get the text that Vince is retired and everybody's running around like the whole place is on fire," he recalled. "Well, obviously the show completely changed within minutes. We have no idea who's actually in charge."

Madden also remembered the roster's reaction to the news, with some being happy, while others unsure about McMahon's exit.