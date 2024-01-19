WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Opens Up About Breaking Hardcore Holly's Arm

Olympic Gold Medal winner Kurt Angle made the move from amateur wrestling to becoming a professional WWE wrestler in the late 1990s, with Angle quickly developing a reputation for picking the business up faster than most. That doesn't mean that Angle never made any rookie mistakes, especially during high-risk moves like his famous moonsault from the top of a steel cage, as recently discussed during a Q&A episode of "The Kurt Angle Show."

"The first time I ever did it, I got up there and I was like, 'This is not good,'" Angle said. "I actually broke Bob Holly's arm, broke it right in half. I ended up coming short and my shins hit his arm. ... He had a compound fracture, his arm was hanging."

Angle then stated that he had so little experience at the time that they continued wrestling the match. On top of that, Angle kept grabbing Holly's broken arm as the wrestler cried out in pain.

"It was a nightmare of a match," Angle continued. "I felt so badly that I ended up going to the hospital with Bob. I ended up taking him back to his hotel room. ... I called him every day [and] made sure he was okay. I was doing everything I could to be so sincere to him because I felt so badly about breaking his arm."

While it would be understandable for that incident to sour a relationship, Angle says that he and Holly are on good terms to this day. After Angle's co-host Paul Bromwell joked that they would start "talking s***" about Holly, Angle laughed and replied that it would be a bad idea, as it would result in Holly showing up for a confrontation. The former WWE star has a reputation as a tough individual, with Angle previously relaying a story about Holly beating up Renè Duprèe over a parking ticket.

