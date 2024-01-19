See The Official Poster For WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 In Perth, Feat. Rhea Ripley

Next month, WWE is set to bring the Elimination Chamber to Perth, Australia for the first time. The company has now unveiled an official poster for the event, prominently featuring WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley — an Australian native.

The most unforgiving, chaotic and brutal structure in @WWE heads down under for the first time ever...#WWEChamber: Perth emanates live from @OptusStadium on Feb. 24 @peacock @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/xU4yRg8gEA — Triple H (@TripleH) January 19, 2024

With the event still over a month away, nothing official has been announced for WWE Elimination Chamber. It's safe to assume that the show will feature two of the titular matches — one featuring men and the other featuring women. Similarly, whether she still holds the Women's World Championship or not, Ripley will almost certainly play an important role in the first Australian premium live event.

There have been reports of other talent appearing at Elimination Chamber, including CM Punk. Before that happens, however, Punk is slated to compete in the Men's Royal Rumble on January 28. If he doesn't win the battle royale, he could look to secure his place at WWE WrestleMania 40 with a victory in the Elimination Chamber.

One match that reportedly won't be taking place at Elimination Chamber is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock. While that match has been strongly teased in recent weeks, journalist Dave Meltzer has stated that Reigns is not scheduled to wrestle at the event.

So far, WWE has sold more than 40,000 tickets to Elimination Chamber. The show will take place on February 24, 2024, live from the Optus Stadium in Perth. As always, viewers at home will be able to catch the PLE on Peacock in the United States or the WWE Network internationally.