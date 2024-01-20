AEW Star Adam Copeland Names Actors With Whom He'd Like To Work

Adam Copeland might not be a Hollywood A-lister, but the wrestler/actor has had several highly praised roles on television shows over the years. Copeland was recently asked on "Busted Open Radio" to name actors he'd love to work with, and his picks included the legendary Daniel Day-Lewis. According to Copeland, he gets asked this question a lot and often forgets to mention names after the fact, but quickly explains why Day-Lewis is someone he wishes he could work alongside. "Daniel Day-Lewis. What he brings would be so insane — I know he's not acting anymore — but just that commitment would be interesting to just watch."

Copeland continued, expressing his respect for Tom Cruise as well. "A guy like Tom Cruise, so intense and what he brings? You have to appreciate that!" Additionally, he also named Sylvester Stallone and referenced his dedication to both the "Rocky" and "Rambo" franchises. "His commitment to seeing through the fact that he was going to play Rocky, I love that story. He stuck to his guns. He stuck to his guns with "First Blood," that John Rambo is not gonna be killed and instead, we get that speech that he tells Colonel Trautman about, that will still almost bring me to tears every time I watch it."

Lastly, he explained why these three actors stand out to him in particular. "I know those might not be the usual names that you think of, but those are actors that affected me while I was growing up, that hit me right in the heart. I know there's more, and I'm forgetting so many, and there's so many great actors"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio," and provide Wrestling Inc. with a h/t for the transcription.