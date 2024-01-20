Two More Released Former WWE Stars Backstage At TNA Tapings Following Hard To Kill PPV

TNA Wrestling has been actively picking up free agents, especially those who were released from WWE, including Nic Nemeth (formerly known as Dolph Ziggler) and Ash By Elegance (fka Dana Brooke), who both debuted at TNA's Hard To Kill pay-per-view event last week. According to Fightful Select, two more released talents were backstage at the TNA tapings in Orlando on Friday, as the former Maximum Male Models, Mace and Mansoor, were reportedly backstage.

Mansoor and Mace previously called out the Motor City Machine Guns on a podcast following their WWE releases, while Mansoor also said he wanted to win the DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling World Tag Team Championships from Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin. The team, who are now called MxM, are already jumping headfirst into the independent scene — they're set to appear in Tampa, Florida during Royal Rumble weekend at Effy's Big Gay Brunch 8, run under the Game Changer Wrestling umbrella. It's not known if the pair will be wrestling on the show, but it will mark their first post-WWE appearance together.

Fightful also reported that Alex Zayne of New Japan Pro-Wrestling was backstage at the tapings, as well. The outlet wasn't told that any of the three stars were planned for the show or tapings, but they were reportedly scheduled for meetings.