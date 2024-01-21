WWE Is Reportedly Interested In Top Free Agent Who Visited A Recent AEW Show

Former NWA Women's World Champion Kamille caused conversation recently by visiting friends in All Elite Wrestling while enjoying her time on the free agency, following her departure from the NWA.

According to Fightful Select, WWE is very interested in Kamille. Overtures have reportedly been made over the past couple of weeks, but as of January 19, no deal had been signed between the two parties. While Kamille's recent visit to AEW was personal, she was said to have spoken to several people of influence backstage, though there is no word on what was discussed. Kamille also reportedly turned down a six-month option with the NWA when her contract expired at the end of 2023. While both companies are in the running for Kamille's services, the former women's champion has made it clear that she has hopes of joining the WWE, comparing the company to the legendary New York Yankees baseball team.

Kamille's entry into the free agency comes just as a number of major names have become available. Not only is fellow women's star Mercedes Mone a topic of conversation, with both WWE and AEW as possible landing places for the former IWGP Women's Champion but also former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada, who announced on Thursday that he will not be renewing his contract with NJPW at the end of January. Okada's last match will be at the end of February, as the New Beginning Tour has become something of a farewell to the franchise face of NJPW.