WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair Explains Why Brock Lesnar Is A 'Special Cat'

Following his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes entered a four-month program with Brock Lesnar, which culminated at the 2023 SummerSlam event. In assessing their feud, Rhodes previously described Lesnar as a "rare athlete," praising his unique ability to simultaneously showcase his physicality and agility in the ring. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has since offered up similar sentiments, asserting that "The Beast Incarnate" is truly on a different level.

"When they put [Cody] with Brock, that can go one of two ways. And I actually texted Brock [after SummerSlam] and I said, 'Brother, you have just put yourself in a different league,' because he about killed him [in the ring]. But at the end of the day, he put him over, and [made Cody look like] a champion," Flair told "Busted Open Radio." "I texted Brock and I said, 'Brother, you're a special kind of cat. You've gone from being a great attraction to a good worker to a great worker.' He is a great worker right now. He is in the class of great. The kid can do anything, and it looks real. And I wanted to wrestle him a couple of times. I would just say, 'I'm just a little bit older than you, buddy,' but he never hurt me."

After Rhodes emerged victorious at SummerSlam, Lesnar disappeared from WWE programming to take some time off. While it remains to be seen when Lesnar will reappear, previous reports indicated that the former WWE Champion will likely return on the road to WrestleMania 40 – a two-night premium live event that will take place on April 6 and 7.

