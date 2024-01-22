Ivy Nile Names Her Dream Opponent For WWE WrestleMania

WWE star Ivy Nile is still a relative newcomer in professional wrestling. However, based on how quickly Nile has ascended through the industry, there are likely big things in her future. During a recent conversation with WWE Deutschland, Nile looked ahead when asked who she'd like to face in a future WWE WrestleMania match.

"Rhea Ripley," Nile responded. "I love wrestling big girls, too; [the] bigger the better. I love chopping these big girls down and I think I do better with much bigger opponents because I feel like I know how to attack those kinds of people."

After joining WWE's main roster last November alongside her fellow Diamond Mine members Julius and Brutus Creed, Nile recently made her "WWE Raw" singles debut against Ripley. The two faced each other on the Day One edition of "Raw," with Ripley retaining her WWE Women's World Championship. Despite her loss, Nile used the opportunity to showcase her athleticism, and it shouldn't come as a surprise if these two lock up again in the future. Though she's only spent a few years wrestling so far, Nile's background in jiu-jitsu as well as professional weightlifting likely helped her acclimate to the industry a little quicker than most.

As Women's World Champion, Ripley has her hands full at the moment. The 2024 WWE Royal Rumble is this Saturday and, though she doesn't currently have a match booked, Ripley will undoubtedly be watching the Women's Royal Rumble closely. Next month, WWE Elimination Chamber will take place in Ripley's home country of Australia, and it seems very likely she'll be putting her title on the line in the titular match.

