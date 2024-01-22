Video: Adam Copeland Hypes Upcoming AEW Dynamite Match With Minoru Suzuki In 3 Words

This past Saturday on "AEW Collision," an unexpected match was announced for the next "AEW Dynamite," with Adam Copeland set to take on NJPW legend Minoru Suzuki. Ahead of the battle between the two influential performers, AEW posted a backstage promo to X with Copeland discussing the match.

EXCLUSIVE: @RatedRCope shares his thoughts on his match against @suzuki_D_minoru for the first time ever this Wednesday night on #AEWDynamite. pic.twitter.com/RzeinDyZbm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 22, 2024

"We are going to beat the hell out of each other," Copeland said. "Two [grizzled], gnarled, evil bastards beating each other up, and I can't wait. Suzuki, I know what you're gonna bring. I hope you know what I'm gonna bring. I'm gonna sum this match up in three words for all of you: grit your teeth."

Suzuki will make his return to "Dynamite" this Wednesday for the first time since wrestling Eddie Kingston last October — coincidentally the night of Copeland's debut match. Suzuki's bout against Kingston was broadcast on YouTube as part of a "Dynamite" pre-show. Since then, Suzuki has competed in NJPW's World Tag League tournament with Yuji Nagata as his partner and wrestled various multi-man matches in AJPW.

Over the last several weeks, Copeland has wrestled a series of open challenges on "Collision," facing young talent like Dante Martin, Lee Moriarty, and Griff Garrison. However, Copeland made it clear in his promo that he still has his sights set on a longtime friend and current rival.

"[I want] to prove to Christian Cage what I've always told him," Copeland stated. "[It's] that I'm just better, and I'm better because I work harder. I have more work ethic."

Either Copeland is very purposefully referencing Cage's history in AEW or the seeds for this feud have been planted for a long time, as Cage came into the promotion with the motto "Out. Work. Everyone." After revealing his true colors as a villain, Cage changed the slogan to "Worked. Everyone."