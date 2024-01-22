WWE Exec Bruce Prichard Recalls Infamous Backstage Fight Between Booker T And Batista

In 2006, Booker T and Batista were two of "WWE SmackDown's" key stars. However, reports emerged that the pair had fought while shooting promotional material for that year's WWE SummerSlam event. On his "Something to Wrestle" podcast, WWE exec Bruce Prichard was asked about the brawl.

"To be very clear, I was not there," Prichard said. "Thank God I wasn't ... I'm handicapped here in the way that Booker T is one of my very best friends. Dave Batista is a very good friend. And I love them both dearly. [I] wish it wouldn't have happened. Why it happened? They know, and only they know. Anybody else is going to put their spin on it or what they think ... Everybody's going to want to put their own spin on it. Dave Batista and Booker T are the only two people who know why they fought."

Prichard mentioned that he had spoken with Booker T and Batista about the incident, and they both tell a similar story. He also said that the pair now brush it off as something that took place in the past. Still, Prichard noted how the skirmish was unfortunate and unprofessional. Given the nature of the business, though, he pointed out that there will always be wrestlers who don't like each other.

A handful of stories about backstage fights in AEW have also made headlines recently. Notably, CM Punk got into a physical altercation with Jack Perry at the promotion's All In pay-per-view last summer at Wembley Stadium. The incident supposedly made AEW boss Tony Khan fear for his life. Punk was ultimately fired by AEW following an internal investigation. Punk has since returned to WWE.

