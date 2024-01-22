Bruce Prichard Credits WWE Hall Of Famer With Making John Cena 'The Man'

While it seems impossible to see John Cena as anything other than one of the biggest stars in WWE history these days, it took a little bit for him to become "the guy" in WWE when he first received his main event push in the mid-2000s. Even as Cena won the WWE Championship from JBL at WrestleMania 21, and headlined the event the next year when he defended the title against Triple H, many still saw him competing neck and neck with Batista, then the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, for the promotion's top spot.

According to Bruce Prichard, however, that changed at WrestleMania 22, when Cena defended the WWE Championship against Shawn Michaels. On the latest episode of "Something to Wrestle With," Prichard stated that the performances of Cena and Michaels that day is ultimately what solidified Cena as WWE's biggest star.

"Shawn and Cena, I thought that on that night, Shawn made Cena the man," Prichard said. "I really do, on that night. I think Shawn was there for everything. It also just showed me...man, John Cena was up four days in a row every shoot, everything you can possibly imagine for that event. Oh my god, he did [prove himself]."

The WrestleMania bout would be only the first of two acclaimed matches Cena and Michaels had that month, with HBK getting revenge against Cena in a non-title match 22 days later in a 55-minute match. The loss would be one of the few blemishes Cena would have that year, as he would continue to hold the WWE Championship until the fall, when he was forced to vacate the championship due to injury.

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription