Backstage Update On Whether Seth Rollins Will Be Physically Present At WWE Raw Tonight

Tonight's "WWE Raw" has a dark, tempestuous cloud hanging over it, as fans wait to learn the future of injured WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin'" Rollins. Rollins suffered an MCL tear during his recent title defense against Jinder Mahal and his destination on the Road to WrestleMania is a complete unknown.

According to PWInsider, Rollins is backstage at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA ahead of tonight's "WWE Raw." Rollins is set to address his future on tonight's show. Rollins had seemingly been set for a collision with CM Punk either at or before WrestleMania, as the two men have been at odds since Punk's return at Survivor Series: War Games, but Punk's upcoming confrontation with Cody Rhodes ahead of Saturday's Royal Rumble begs the question if Rollins is being taken off the table for the time being.

Plans between Rollins and Punk were reportedly up in the air with the news of Rollins's injury. There has been no word as to whether or not Rollins will be at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, PA in April.