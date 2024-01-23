WWE's Grayson Waller Reacts To Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Appointment To TKO Board

Grayson Waller is making his thoughts on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's appointment to the board of directors in WWE's parent company, TKO Group Holdings, known. In a post to X (formerly Twitter), Waller wrote "Wait! Is Dwayne my boss now?" alongside a GIF of Dwight from "The Office" looking confused.

Waller and Rock have traded barbs on social media before, with Waller once saying his debut at Madison Square Garden was bigger than Rock's. Waller mocked the legendary wrestler's debut outfit, back when he was known as Rocky Maivia, which Johnson has previously referred to as "an arts and crafts ring outfit from Michael's." Johnson responded to Waller's remarks at the time, saying "Here's what's more cringe — the fact you look and sound like you dropped out of some jabroni's balloon knot. Nice haircut, you Outback Jack Off." Waller invited Rock to appear on his Grayson Waller Effect talk show for the "Grayson Waller rub" to get his movie career back on the right path. The Aussie star also failed to help his friend and tag team partner Austin Theory take down Rock back in October.

Wait! Is Dwayne my boss now? pic.twitter.com/2dIYWqgF8l — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) January 23, 2024

Johnson's appointment to the board of directors was made official Tuesday morning. It was also announced Johnson now has full ownership of the trademark on "The Rock" ring name. The announcement came the same morning as the news "WWE Raw" will be moving exclusively to Netflix beginning January 2025.