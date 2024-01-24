WWE Raw Ratings Report 1/23/2024

The "WWE Raw" Royal Rumble go-home show from this past Monday experienced a significant increase in ratings compared to the previous week.

According to a report by "WrestleNomics," this past week's show saw a 19% increase in overall viewership, with 1,419,000 viewers tuning in. This rise represented a 26% increase when compared to the previous four weeks of the show. There was an even higher uptick in the 18-49 key demographic, with a rating of 0.45, which is a 22% gain compared to the January 15 edition of "Raw." The key demographic's ratings also surpassed the average of the past four weeks, with a 32% increase.

While most of the data for this week's "Raw" has been positive, the only negative aspect is the overall viewership for the month of January. The show has averaged 1,580,000 viewers so far in January 2024, representing a 15% decrease compared to the corresponding period last year, which averaged 1,849,000 viewers. But, with the post-Rumble "Raw" set to take place next week, WWE could go past last year's January viewership if it gets strong numbers next week.

The January 22 edition of "Raw" opened with Seth Rollins, who revealed details about his injury, and how he would have to be on the sidelines for a while. The show also featured an in-ring confrontation between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes, Nia Jax and Becky Lynch coming face-to-face once again, as well as an incredible match between Ivar and Chad Gable. The show closed off with a match between men's Money in the Bank winner Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre, where an R-Truth interference cost Priest the match.