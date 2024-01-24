Video: New Trailer Released For Season 5 Of Dark Side Of The Ring

After having gone through four seasons of shining a light on some of the more controversial topics in pro wrestling history, "Dark Side of the Ring" is set to do it all again, with a fifth season ready to go over at Vice TV. And now, the show has confirmed what topics and wrestlers will be explored when the new season begins airing, some of which appear different than previously reported.

Taking to X early Wednesday afternoon, "DSOTR" released the trailer for the upcoming fifth season, confirming it would debut on March 5 and would feature ten new episodes. The trailer also featured snippets from the likes of Jim Cornette and AEW's Jake Roberts, as well as wrestlers who will be the subject of certain episodes, including Buff Bagwell, The Sandman, and Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake.

And we're back... Season 5 premieres March 5th on @vicetv with 10 all-new episodes. What episode are you looking

forward to the most? pic.twitter.com/09GhwTzdfw — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) January 24, 2024

As for the episode order, season five will kick off focusing on late former World Class Championship Wrestling star "Gentleman" Chris Adams, who is also known as the mentor for "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. The next few episodes will then take a look at WWE Hall of Famer Sensational Sherri, Fabolous Freebirds member Terry Gordy, the Black Saturday event when WWE bought Georgia Championship Wrestling, and former Portland Wrestling star Chris Colt.

The back half of the season will begin with a look at Sandman, the former ECW, WCW, and WWE star who gained fame for drinking beer and smoking cigarettes during his entrance. The episode will be followed by ones on Earthquake, aka John Tenta, wrestling legend Harley Race, and Bagwell, with Beefcake's episode ultimately wrapping up the season. While the debut episode date is set, no dates were given for when the remaining episodes would air.