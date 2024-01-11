Vice's Dark Side Of The Ring Renewed For 5th Season

According to a report from PWInsider, "Dark Side of the Ring" has been picked up for a fifth season by Vice TV. The show is expected to return to TV this March, seemingly indicating that production has been ongoing for some time already. The documentary series is known for depicting some of the most harrowing and tragic stories from wrestling's history, with past episodes focusing on figures such as Chris Benoit, the Von Erich family, Magnum T.A., and more.

Though it is just now getting announced, there have been rumors about a fifth "Dark Side of the Ring" season floating around for quite some time, even before the fourth season finished airing. Former WCW star Buff Bagwell stated that he reunited with his father at a gun range for an episode of the series last July. Additionally, "Dark Side of the Ring" producers have previously hinted at future topics not yet covered by the show, such as the Pacific Northwest Wrestling territory operated by Don Owens.

While "Dark Side of the Ring" has been popular with wrestling fans, not everyone within the industry has enjoyed it. WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has previously said he won't watch any episode of the show, as he's already experienced enough of wrestling's dark side in real life. Similarly, WWE producer Bruce Prichard believes "Dark Side of the Ring" focuses too much on the negative. On top of that, Prichard called the show's fact-checking into question, with much of his ire centered around their use of Dave Meltzer as a source.