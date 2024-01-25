Huge WWE Name Teases Appearance In Upcoming Super Bowl LVIII Commercial

It's that wonderful time of year again! No, not WrestleMania season — Super Bowl Commercial season! With the biggest commercials of the year set to accompany "The Big Game," one WWE Hall of Famer is donning a wig and gearing up for football and advertising's biggest night. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin shared a photo on Instagram, seemingly teasing an upcoming Super Bowl ad for Kawasaki.

"Notice anything different?" Austin asked about the picture of him wearing a hilariously long mullet wig. "Yep, it's the shirt..." The caption is accompanied by a number of hashtags that indicate Super Bowl LVIII and Kawasaki. It is not clear which Kawasaki product Austin is advertising, be it all-terrain vehicles, jet skis, motorcycles, or any of the other personal vehicles the brand sells.

Austin is the first WWE star to announce his participation in this year's Super Bowl broadcast. Last year saw fellow WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker appear in an ad alongside Kevin Hart. Then-NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus also appeared in a Super Bowl commercial for the Fox News program "Gutfeld," to which Tyrus is a contributor.

Despite returning to the ring at WWE WrestleMania 38, Austin is reportedly focusing more on his career outside the ring. It was recently reported that, while Austin was pitched a dream match with newly returned CM Punk, the former WWE Champion is reportedly not considering the possibility. Punk's WrestleMania dance card currently appears to have been filled up by his budding feud with Cody Rhodes, though things could change this Saturday at the Royal Rumble.

This year's Super Bowl takes place on Sunday, February 11, in Las Vegas, NV, the first Super Bowl in Nevada's history, and will air on CBS and Paramount+.