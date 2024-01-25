Read: Lawyer Representing Plaintiff In WWE, Vince McMahon Lawsuit Releases Statement

Perhaps one of the most consequential, and harrowing, stories in wrestling history dropped early Thursday afternoon, when Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. The lawsuit contained several damaging allegations against McMahon, including that he abused, exploited, and trafficked Grant to several others within WWE over the course of several years, including then WWE head of talent relations, John Laurinaitis, and, reportedly, Brock Lesnar.

Shortly after the lawsuit was filed, Grant's lawyer, Ann Callis, released a statement to the media.

"Today's complaint seeks to hold accountable two WWE executives who sexually assaulted and trafficked Plaintiff Janel Grant, as well as the organization that facilitated or turned a blind eye to the abuse and then swept it under the rug," Callis said. "She is an incredibly private and courageous person who has suffered deeply at the hands of Mr. McMahon and Mr. Laurinaitis. Ms. Grant hopes that her lawsuit will prevent other women from being victimized. The organization is well aware of Mr. McMahon's history of depraved behavior, and it's time that they take responsibility for the misconduct of its leadership."

As of this writing, McMahon, Laurinaitis, Lensar, nor anyone associated with WWE, Endeavor, or TKO has commented on the matter. WWE is set to hold their annual Royal Rumble PLE this Saturday from Tampa Bay, Florida, where it was expected that they would hold a post-show media scrum, as has become custom for big WWE events. It remains to be seen whether WWE will address the lawsuit or the allegations against McMahon at that time.