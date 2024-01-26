The Week In Wrestling (1/25/24): 3 Promos That Rocked & 3 That Fell Flat

Any time Kevin Owens cuts a promo, it's likely to end up in the "rocked" category, and it doesn't hurt that Logan Paul, who has apparently signed a new deal with WWE, remains Annoyingly Good At This.

It can be tricky sometimes to get audiences invested in matches that came about as the result of a tournament, as opposed to an actual feud. In the case of the recent United States Championship No. 1 Contender's Tournament, it was pretty obvious that Owens was winning, since he and Paul had already begun to feud as the tournament went on. But even though WWE had already started laying the groundwork for their upcoming match at the Royal Rumble, the Kevin Owens Show segment from "WWE SmackDown" did more to make me care about this storyline in 10 minutes than multiple weeks of television had previously.

I just thought this worked on so many levels. It put the current feud in context, and made it more personal, by referencing Owens stunning Paul at WrestleMania 37. It put Owens in the role of the common man, as opposed to the elitist Paul, thus grounding it in relatable class issues. It even allowed Owens to name-drop his former tag team championship partner, Sami Zayn, who is probably coming back during the men's Rumble match on Saturday. And after the promo segment devolved into a brawl, the encounter ended with Paul once again injuring Owens' broken hand, turning what's usually a heel trope (the villain pretends to be injured so he can bring an illegal weapon — the cast — into the match) into a source of sympathy for the babyface. For once the heel is the one yelling about how the cast is a weapon, while the babyface clearly actually needs it. I love it.

Tl;dr — Kevin Owens is the best, Logan Paul is getting up there extremely quickly, and I am way more excited for this match than I was last Thursday.

Written by Miles Schneiderman