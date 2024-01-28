John Cena Compares His WWE Character To This Legendary DC Superhero

WWE legend John Cena has drawn parallels between his WWE character to that of Superman.

During his appearance on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast, former WWE Champion Cena opened up about many topics, including his infamous botch during the Royal Rumble match in 2005 and his in-ring future. When discussing his long-established character in WWE, he compared it to a classic DC superhero.

"John Cena in the WWE existence is quite easy for me to define: Superman," Cena said. "And I don't mean I'm stronger than everybody, I can outrun a speeding train, or [I'm] stronger than a train, or faster than a bull, or whatever. I mean, Superman acts with pure virtue. Superman has a moral code. Superman can be conflicted, but when he's conflicted, his North Star is his moral code and his virtues. It affects the body language. It affects your delivery."

Cena, who lost to Solo Sikoa in his most recent WWE match at Crown Jewel last November, mentioned that fans wanted to see "the Superman of 2012" lose the world championship to CM Punk because they were sick of him winning. He described that scenario as the "forever problem with Superman" because the fictional superhero is "too good."

The 16-time world champion went on to say that he's currently an older Superman, who looks in the mirror and sees that he's not the Superman of the past. Regarding the current version of his character, it's still something the wrestler-turned-actor is figuring out.

