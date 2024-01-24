WWE's John Cena Talks Potential Retirement And Future Wrestling Plans With Logan Paul

Even with all his other obligations, Cena still plans on staying involved with wrestling after he takes off his boots. While admitting he would have no interest in holding an executive role in WWE, similar to his former rival Triple H, Cena does have an interest in mentoring some of the younger talent, albeit on a low-key basis.

"I think what I would love to give to the business is just my time," Cena said. "I live very close to the Performance Center, and I would like to go in as a guest. That way, I'm not obligated and they're not obligated in any way. It's stuff I do in my free time anyway. I love going in and just picking people's brains, having conversations about like 'So, who are you?' And they're like 'What? What does that have to do with anything?' 'Oh, only everything. Let's talk.'

"So I enjoy that, and doing half a day there and then going back to normal life. I don't know what I'll do. I'm fortunate enough to have some other stuff going on. So I've been focusing on that too. But...I don't know. I always want to be involved in the business. I get so passionate about it, and it's something that I love, and I think I have a few pieces of wisdom that need to be passed on, and I don't think they should die with me. So I'll try to do that the best I can."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Impaulsive" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription