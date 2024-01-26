Another Released Former WWE Star Is Coming To TNA Wrestling

Former WWE star Mustafa Ali has officially signed with TNA Wrestling, months after he was released by WWE.

The former Retribution member featured in a vignette on the 25 January 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT, which appeared at the end of the show. In the vignette, Ali, who was dressed in a suit, delivered a message, with two people mimicking secret service members standing behind him.

"Change, often it happens gradually over time. But sometimes it happens in a flash. TNA has recently undergone a change, gradually, years in the making. But now it's time for a different kind of change, one that's immediate and ignited by the introduction of an x-factor. I'm Mustafa Ali and I approve this message," he concluded smiling at the camera.

Following his WWE exit, Ali began a "World Tour Campaign," wrestling around the world with his politician gimmick. Ali has wrestled in a few indies and also in GCW since leaving WWE, while a vignette of his also aired on NJPW recently. After his WWE non-compete clause expired, Ali announced a "Mustafa Ali 2024" campaign and promised that change is coming. The gimmick is similar to the one that he had in "WWE NXT" last year, which he debuted a few weeks before his WWE release.

Ali joins former WWE colleagues like Nic Nemeth (FKA Dolph Ziggler) and Ash By Elegance (FKA Dana Brooke) who have made TNA their new home. It remains to be seen when Ali will debut in TNA, but he has several upcoming matches in promotions like NJPW, Progress, and House of Glory