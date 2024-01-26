Bayley On Hosting WWE WrestleMania 37: 'Not Where I Thought I Should Have Been'

WWE star Bayley has opened up about not having a match at WrestleMania 37, discussing how she felt to be left off the card.

At "The Show of Shows" in 2021, the Damage CTRL leader only featured in between matches on both night 1 and night 2 of WrestleMania 37, interrupting the likes of Michael Cole, The Bella Twins, and a few others behind the scenes. In an interview with "Uproxx," Bayley spoke passionately about missing out on wrestling on the show, stating that it stung to be just a host.

"That Mania stung. I was so heartbroken that I didn't even want to go ask what was happening," said the former world champion. "I felt like I had the best year of my career. Then I hosted WrestleMania, which was an honor. Got to be alongside some legends, have some cool moments, a lot of spotlight on me both nights. Now I can say I've done it. But that's not where I thought I should have been."

She added that she will use the disappointment of missing out on WrestleMania 37 as fuel for this year's Royal Rumble, where she is one of six female stars who have been confirmed for the women's Royal Rumble match.

Bayley had revealed earlier that she had pitched several ideas ahead of WrestleMania 37, but nothing came to fruition. She missed the following year's WrestleMania due to injury, but wrestled at last year's "Show of Shows," where Damage CTRL lost to the team of Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, and Lita. Lynch, coincidentally, was supposed to be the rumored opponent of Bayley at WrestleMania 37, which would've been "The Man's" first match after the birth of her baby.