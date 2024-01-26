WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Discusses Seth Rollins Injury, His Own Knee Issues

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has discussed Seth Rollins' recent knee injury and discussed his issues with his knee.

On the recent edition of his "Hall of Fame" show, the "WWE NXT" commentator stated that he had cartilage damage and had his knee scoped a few times. He stated that the rehabilitation process following knee injuries is a daunting challenge in itself.

"The MCL and the PCL, that's a little bit different than what I had. I just had cartilage damage. With those guys, they got to go in and actually reattach, take something from somewhere else, and put it in place," said Booker T. "The rehab process, that's a monster as well. They fix it but it's not something that's going to ever get back to being 100% ever again and that's just fact no matter what people think, no matter what people say. You see football players go down, they come back and they're never the same after they had that knee surgery, and it's the same way in professional wrestling."

Booker T then discussed his journey to recovering from knee surgery, revealing the pain he had and what caused it. The Hall of Famer said that he had to get PRP therapy as his knees became progressively weaker. His doctor had informed him that he had bone-on-bone knee pain, with the doctor comparing his knee to that of a 20-year-old, which was in much better shape than the Hall of Famer's.

Rollins revealed last week on "WWE Raw" that he suffered a knee injury in his world title match with Jinder Mahal. The WWE World Heavyweight Champion stated that he has a grade 2 tear of his MCL and a partial tear of his medial meniscus, which could keep him on the sidelines for 3-4 months. Rollins disclosed in a later interview that he hopes to get back to full strength in a month and begin preparations for WrestleMania 40.