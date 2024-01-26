Why Dave Meltzer Believes There's No Coming Back To WWE For Vince McMahon Following Latest Allegations

WWE Board of Directors Chairman Vince McMahon is in hot water once again, with a lawsuit filed yesterday accusing McMahon and former WWE executive John Laurinaitis of rape and sex trafficking. According to longtime wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer in today's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this latest suit may finally result in McMahon's dismissal from the company.

"This time, unless the allegations made in the 67-page lawsuit by former mistress Janel Grant in U.S. District Court in the District of Connecticut, are able to be discredited almost completely, the claims are so revolting that there should be 'no chance in hell' that he [remains] in the company," Meltzer wrote. "The charges run way past embarrassing, and the text messages shown in the suit by themselves are reprehensible enough that even if one chooses to claim the rape allegations are made up and it was consensual, the texts alone should make it impossible for McMahon to remain."

In the past, McMahon has weathered serious accusations only to return to power within the company he purchased from his father. In addition to several past rape accusations, McMahon and his company were investigated by the federal government in the early 1990s due to allegations of systemic steroid use in the promotion. McMahon and the WWF made it through the trial relatively unscathed.

Back in 2022, a Wall Street Journal report first broke the news that McMahon was under investigation for sexual misconduct, with one of the reports referenced being the same case that was filed yesterday by former WWE employee Janel Grant. Though McMahon initially stepped down from his role as CEO, after an internal investigation that reportedly did not even interview Grant, McMahon used his power as majority shareholder to force his way back onto the company's Board, where he remains today.

A spokesperson for McMahon reached out to Wrestling Inc. with the following statement: "This lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and a vindictive distortion of the truth. He will vigorously defend himself."

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).