Backstage Report On How WWE Wants Stars To Handle Questions About Vince McMahon

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is set to take place tomorrow night at Florida's Tropicana Field. Aside from the big event itself, WWE's wrestlers have plenty to talk about when they speak with the media, including "WWE Raw" moving to Netflix in January 2025 in a deal reportedly worth $5 billion over 10 years and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson joining the board of TKO Group Holdings (WWE's parent company). However, there is a dark cloud looming over this weekend's proceedings in the form of another damning Vince McMahon lawsuit. And according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE talent has been told to "lay low" and not to discuss anything other than the Royal Rumble and related storylines.

The suit itself not only contains multiple pages of allegations against McMahon, but also against former WWE employee John Laurinaitis and allegedly Brock Lesnar, who could potentially return to the promotion at the Royal Rumble with WrestleMania season now getting underway. According to reports, Lesnar's return is expected "sooner rather than later," but those plans could now be nixed because of his possible involvement in the McMahon lawsuit.

Meanwhile, when Wrestling Observer reached out to WWE about the lawsuit, they received no response. However, TKO released a statement to say they will be investigating the McMahon lawsuit internally, while a spokesperson for McMahon reached out to Wrestling Inc. and wrote, "This lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and a vindictive distortion of the truth. He will vigorously defend himself."